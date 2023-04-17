Apple to open its first retail store in India tomorrow. 5 points

Apple’s first two retail stores in India will open this week in Mumbai and Delhi, welcoming customers from all over the country and around the world to discover the best of Apple. The two new retail locations in India: Apple BKC in Mumbai will be opened on April 18, and Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers.

