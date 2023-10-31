Apple urges Opposition MPs to take 'state-sponsored attack' warning seriously: ‘You are being targeted because...’
Apple has warned opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav, that alleged state-sponsored attacks on their iPhones may result in the remote access of their data, communications, and camera.
Apple had told Opposition MPs, including TMC Mahua Moitra, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Raghav Chadha that the alleged threat notification they received on their Apple IDs warning them of ‘possible state-sponsored attack’ was because of "who you are or what you do".