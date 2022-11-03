Apple users in India to get 5G from next week3 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 06:20 AM IST
- The government in mid-August issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services
Apple will roll out the much-awaited software upgrades for 5G network in India for its users from next week. The service will be made available as Apple pushes out its iOS 16 Beta software update. Airtel and Reliance Jio customers on any of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models can use Apple's Beta Software Program to experience 5G service.