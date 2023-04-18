Apple will open its first store in India called Apple BKC at Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple CEO Tim Cook has arrived in India to welcome the first customers at the company's first store in the country.

While Apple's market share in India is close to 3%, the iPhone maker is trying to gain a larger market share in the country. According to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association, iPhones accounted for more than 50% of smartphones exported from India between April 2022 and February 2023.

10 things you should know about the first Apple store in India:

1) The opening of Apple BKC coincides with the iPhone maker's 25th anniversary in India. The store will open in the Reliance Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

2) Apple opened its Mumbai store to bloggers and tech reviewers on Monday, giving them a sneak peek at the store before it opens.

3) Apple CEO Tim Cook will welcome the first customers to the opening of Apple BKC. The Apple CEO is visiting India after a gap of seven years, he first visited the country in 2016. Cook is also expected to meet PM Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar during his visit.

4) Although Apple's latest store in India appears similar to the company's stores in other parts of the world, there are certain efforts to ‘Indianize’ the newest outlet. For instance, inspired by the iconic 'Kaali Peeli', the vintage yellow and black taxis that are synonymous with Mumbai.

5) The 100-member team at Apple BKC speaks 18 Indian languages, reflecting Apple's emphasis on inclusivity. Apple says it directly employs 2500 people in India and helps create 10 lakh jobs through its app ecosystem.

6)Apple BKC will also introduce an in-store servicing facility, called ‘Genius Bay’. At this facility, customers can receive troubleshooting advice from trained professionals. Customers will be able to schedule a servicing appointment by going to Apple India's official website.

7) Reportedly, 22 competing brands including Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft cannot own space or have advertisements near the new Apple store.

8)Apple will pay a hefty ₹42 lakh per month with an annual increase of 15 percent for the 20,000 square feet store. The company will also share 2 percent of its revenues with the property owners for the next 3 years.

9) To celebrate the opening of its first store in India, Apple created a special playlist on the Apple Music app and released new wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

10) After the opening of Apple BKC in Mumbai, the iPhone maker is planning to open its second store in India on April 20, called Apple Saket, in New Delhi. Previously, Apple sold its devices in India through third-party resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon or Flipkart.