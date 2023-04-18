Apple's first-ever store in India to open today: 10 things you should know2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Apple's inaugural store in India, located at Jio World Drive Mall in BKC, is set to open soon. The store's grand opening will be graced by the presence of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will welcome the first customers to the brand's latest outlet
Apple will open its first store in India called Apple BKC at Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. Apple CEO Tim Cook has arrived in India to welcome the first customers at the company's first store in the country.
