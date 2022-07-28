Meanwhile, just last week, news agency ANI came out with a report citing Mashable which stated that Apple has been reportedly charging a 30% fee on in-app purchases made through the App Store for some time just as reports emerged of Netflix and Spotify providing an external subscription option to its iOS app. The report further stated that when a user selects the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS now, a notification stating that Apple is not liable for the transactions being made appears in the pop-up window. When the user selects continue, the app directs them to the official website, where they may complete the remaining steps of the membership purchasing process.