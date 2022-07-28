The latest updates will reportedly allow one user messaging another user to be able to see any edits that have been made, according to reports
Apple has introduced a slew of notable changes as well as interesting updates in its messages app, according to reports. As per a 9to5Mac report, “iOS 16 introduces the ability to edit and unsend iMessages for the first time – but with certain limitations. iOS 16 beta 4 tightens those limitations even further."
It is worth noting that Apple's latest beta update “contains a handful of new features and changes involving the messages app, home app, mail app, lock screen notifications" and etc. according to MacRumours report. Meanwhile, as per The Verge report, the “edit history addresses a major omission from Apple’s original implementation of iMessage editing." The report further highlighted that “without a history, the edit feature could theoretically be used to change malicious or mean messages after they were sent." The report also addresses that while Apple update showing a tiny “Edited" note would tell users that “something had changed," the user is unlikely to “be able to see what was originally said."
With the iOS 16 beta 4, the user "can now only edit a message five different times," 9to5Mac has notified, adding that “each of the edits is logged and visible to both the sender and the receiver of the iMessage."
The 9to5Mac report additionally explained that the changes will reportedly allow one user messaging another user to be able to see any edits that have been made. Interestingly, the report further explains that the iOS 16 beta 4 reduces the amount of time the user gets to unsend an iMessage, this is a particularly different set of change compared to previous releases of iOS 16, where the users were permitted 15 minutes to unsend a message. “With today’s update, that time frame has been significantly reduced to two minutes. You do still have 15 minutes to edit a message, though," 9to5Mac report said.
Meanwhile, just last week, news agency ANI came out with a report citing Mashable which stated that Apple has been reportedly charging a 30% fee on in-app purchases made through the App Store for some time just as reports emerged of Netflix and Spotify providing an external subscription option to its iOS app. The report further stated that when a user selects the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS now, a notification stating that Apple is not liable for the transactions being made appears in the pop-up window. When the user selects continue, the app directs them to the official website, where they may complete the remaining steps of the membership purchasing process.
(With inputs from ANI, 9to5Mac, Mashable, MacRumours, The Verge)