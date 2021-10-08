Application process for Ayurveda drug manufacturing licence goes online

The applicants will have to get their Good Manufacturing Practices certification validated every five years to keep their license in force. The GMP certificate can also be retained with online submission of retention fee of ₹1000. The manufacturing unit of the drugs will be subject to random inspections every five years. Since the validity period of the licence has been increased, the fee has been revised to ₹2,000 from ₹1,000 for any number of generic ASU drugs and ₹3,000 for up to 10 proprietary drugs.