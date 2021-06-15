Application window for PLI scheme for white goods opens from today

PLI Scheme for White Goods was notified on April 16 in 2021. Scheme guidelines were issued on June 4 for Production Linked Incentive Scheme for white goods manufacturers in India. The Outlay for the scheme is ₹6,238 crore for 2021-22 to 2028-29. It extends an incentive of 4 per cent to 6 per cent on incremental sales for 5 years.