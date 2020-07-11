Applications per job has now increased by 48% in India: QuickrJobs Report

There’s no doubt that the Indian economy dealt a heavy blow during the lockdown phase and even the subsequent time period where it is still trying to get back on its feet. One of the many problems with an economic slowdown is a loss of jobs. A new report has surfaced claiming that rate of applications per job has now increased by 48% in India compared to average applications per job in the pre-Covid period,

Job portal QuickJobs claims that there is an imbalance in the number of vacant job positions and the number of applications these openings are receiving. The situation in metro cities is much worse according to the jobs data. The portal claims there has been an increase in the rate of applications per job in these areas, compared to job applications in non-metro areas.

Job portal QuickJobs claims that there is an imbalance in the number of vacant job positions and the number of applications these openings are receiving. The situation in metro cities is much worse according to the jobs data. The portal claims there has been an increase in the rate of applications per job in these areas, compared to job applications in non-metro areas.

It claims that there was a substantial spike in applications per job in the lockdown period (March 16 to the end of May) in comparison to the pre-Covid period (January to March 15). An IANS report on the study states that jobs like data entry/back office (115%), delivery executives (139%), driver (122%), teacher (108%), marketing (179%) and sales (187%) received comparatively disproportionate number of applications.

The number of people seeking jobs abroad has also reduced due to international flight cancellations and restrictions on entry/exit.

The data on the job portal shows that availability of blue-collar workforce has increased significantly as compared to the availability of other jobs.

Overall, the portal registered a fall in both jobs and applicants during the lockdown period, peaking in the month of April.

While the number of jobs open to blue-collar workers saw a spike of 36%, the applications dwarfed this number with 108% more job seekers in May as compared to April.

