Apply for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme by this date

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has extended the last date for submission of applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme for 2022-2023 till 31 October.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has extended the last date for submission of applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme for 2022-2023 till 31 October.
Earlier, the NMMSS 2022 application was scheduled to be closed on 30 September but extended till 15 October. Candidates can register online at National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in.
Earlier, the NMMSS 2022 application was scheduled to be closed on 30 September but extended till 15 October. Candidates can register online at National Scholarship Portal (NSP) - scholarships.gov.in.
Under the scheme, scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest the dropout at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage, the Ministry of Education said in a statement. The amount of the scholarship is ₹12000 per annum.
Under the scheme, scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest the dropout at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at secondary stage, the Ministry of Education said in a statement. The amount of the scholarship is ₹12000 per annum.
One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation / renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools, it said.
One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class IX every year and their continuation / renewal in classes X to XII for students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools, it said.
The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) . The scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme.
The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) is boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) . The scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. This is a 100% centrally sponsored scheme.
Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).
Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by 5% for SC/ST students).
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.