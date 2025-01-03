Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Applying for a passport? Here's how to apply for one at your nearest post office

Applying for a passport? Here's how to apply for one at your nearest post office

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • The government plans to increase the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) from 442 to 600 in five years, enhancing passport accessibility. Here are the steps through which you can easily apply for your passport at your nearest post office

Indian passport and authentic indian tricolour flag made up of khadi or pure cotton material - Stock image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Getting a passport could get more easier. Earlier, there were only 442 Passport Seva Kendras operated through post offices. The Central government now plans to expand the number of POPSK to 600 in the next five years.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five years to ensure the availability of passport services through Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

How to apply for passport at post office

You can get your passport from the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) through these steps:

1.Visit the Passport Seva website at passportindia.gov.in

2.Fill out and submit the passport application form online

3. Go to the Common Service Centres (CSC) at your nearest post office with the Passport Seva Kendra, with your application print receipt and original documents

4. The passport will be issued within 7 to 14 working days after successful verification

Getting passport from post office: Documents required

All the documents that are required while applying for a passport would be needed during verification at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra as well.

Here's a checklist:

Birth certificate

High school mark sheet

Voter ID

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Driving license

Ration card

Notarised affidavit

During the verification process, your fingerprint and retina will be scanned.

Upon successful verification, the passport will be dispatched to the applicant's address through Speed Post. In case of any emergency, an applicant can collect their passport from the Regional Post Office by submitting an application explaining the urgency.

Check passport validity

If you already have existing documents which serves as ID when you're flying, such as passport, its important to keep a check on the validity. In India, an ordinary passport for adults is valid for 10 years from the date of issue.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.