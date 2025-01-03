Applying for a passport? Here's how to apply for one at your nearest post office

Getting a passport could get more easier. Earlier, there were only 442 Passport Seva Kendras operated through post offices. The Central government now plans to expand the number of POPSK to 600 in the next five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five years to ensure the availability of passport services through Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

How to apply for passport at post office You can get your passport from the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) through these steps:

1.Visit the Passport Seva website at passportindia.gov.in

2.Fill out and submit the passport application form online

3. Go to the Common Service Centres (CSC) at your nearest post office with the Passport Seva Kendra, with your application print receipt and original documents

4. The passport will be issued within 7 to 14 working days after successful verification

Getting passport from post office: Documents required All the documents that are required while applying for a passport would be needed during verification at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra as well.

Here's a checklist:

Birth certificate

High school mark sheet

Voter ID

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Driving license

Ration card

Notarised affidavit

During the verification process, your fingerprint and retina will be scanned.

Upon successful verification, the passport will be dispatched to the applicant's address through Speed Post. In case of any emergency, an applicant can collect their passport from the Regional Post Office by submitting an application explaining the urgency.