OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Applying for driving licence? You may be exempted from driving test. Here's how
The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents, according to an official release. (AFP)
The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents, according to an official release. (AFP)

Applying for driving licence? You may be exempted from driving test. Here's how

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 04:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In order to impart quality driver training to the citizens, the Road Transport Ministry has proposed detailed requirements to be met and procedures to be followed by such centres

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing a detailed set of norms regarding the accreditation of driver training centres.

In order to impart quality driver training to the citizens, the Road Transport Ministry has proposed detailed requirements to be met and procedures to be followed by such centres.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Five remain missing but a female English springer spaniel stolen was recently found by a passerby, and a vet was able to trace her back to Sarah

Britain has a surge in dog thefts. Blame coronavirus

3 min read . 04:50 PM IST
The CBDT chief said the scheme makes it clear that a taxpayer will not have to appear before the assessing officer of the income tax department for resolution of their tax issue

2 lakh income tax cases currently under faceless assessment scheme

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence

This African country says it doesn't need COVID-19 vaccines, for now

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
(Representational image)

Zydus gets nod for to begin phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

Anybody who successfully completes driver training from such centers will be exempted from taking a driving test while applying for a driving licence at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), the ministry said.

"Further, the Ministry has also provided that, any individual on successful completion of driver training from such centers, will be exempted from the requirement of driving test while applying for a driving licence," an official release stated.

"The step will also help the transport industry to have specially trained drivers, which will improve their efficiency and reduce road accidents," according to an official release.

The draft notification issued on 29 January has been uploaded on the Ministry's website for public consultation, and will be formally issued after this stage, it added.

This comes as the Road Transport Ministry aims to reduce road accidents by half by the year 2025.

Addressing the National Road Safety Council meeting recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that reducing accidents is not a gradual process, and every stakeholder should treat it as a top priority with immediate effect.

Gadkari gave the example of Sweden where there is zero-tolerance for road accidents.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout