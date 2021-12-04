Applying for govt in Tamil Nadu? State makes Tamil exam mandatory. Read here

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order which says that every state government job aspirant needs to clear the Tamil exam mandatorily for all competitive exams run by various recruitment boards in the state.

As per information shared by state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, the state government on Friday passed an order making the Tamil exam mandatory for all the candidates appearing for a competitive exam conducted by the state recruitment board.

"The exam will be qualifying in nature and it is mandatory for a student to secure at least 40 per cent marks in this exam to get a government job in the state," he stated.

"This new policy will help prevail social justice. The government school students will be given importance in the recruitment process," he added.

The minister further informed that there are nine lakh government posts for eight crore people in Tamil Nadu.

Candidates need to appear for the Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test for 150 marks along with general studies, aptitude, and mental ability papers which will be conducted for 150 marks. Only if candidates score 40% marks in the Tamil eligibility cum Scoring Test will their other paper be evaluated.

The marks scored in both papers will be considered for the rank list.

For exams conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board, the Medical Services Recruitment Board, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, and the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee, separate orders on Tamil exam will be issued.

