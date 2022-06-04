Applying for international scholarships in UK? Here's all you need to know

Many institutions offer their own financial assistance and offers hundreds of scholarships, bursaries and additional financial support to students from several countries
There are various financial support options available to help fund your studies in the UK. This includes scholarships, grants, bursaries, fellowships, financial awards and loans.
Here is the list of scholarships offered in the United Kingdom:
Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships
Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships are for candidates from least developed, low, and lower middle-income Commonwealth countries, for part-time Master’s study by distance learning on selected courses offered by UK universities. These scholarships are funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
Purpose: To contribute to development needs of Commonwealth countries by providing training for skilled and qualified professionals in key development areas.
Intended beneficiaries: High-quality postgraduate students who wish to access training not available in their home countries, who wish or need to remain in their home country while they study, and who have the potential to enhance the development of their home countries with the knowledge and leadership skills they acquire.
Scotland’s Saltire Scholarships is a programme of scholarships offered by the Scottish Government in collaboration with Scottish universities and colleges. The scheme offers up to 50 awards, each worth £8000, towards tuition fees for any one year of full time study on a postgraduate Masters programme at any of Scotland’s higher education institutions.
Scholarships are available to citizens of the following countries: Canada, China (including Hong Kong), India, Japan, Pakistan and USA.
British Council scholarships for women in STEM
The British Council has launched a scholarship programme in partnership with 26 UK universities with the aim of benefiting women from the Americas, South Asia, South East Asia, Egypt, Turkey and Ukraine. Women with a background in STEM, who can demonstrate their need for financial support and who wish to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM.
Global Wales Scholarships for International Students
The Global Wales Postgraduate Scholarship is Wales’ flagship scholarship programme, designed to help support international students wishing to pursue a Masters degree at a Welsh University.
