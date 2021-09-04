The United States grants the O-1 nonimmigrant visa to individuals who possesses extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Artists who have demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in film or television industry and has been recognised nationally or internationally can also get this visa.

For such non-immigrants who wish to visit the US for working there on a temporary basis O-1 visa is a good option.

Classifications

O-1A: Individuals with an extraordinary ability in the sciences, education, business, or athletics (not including the arts, motion pictures or television industry).

O-1B: Individuals with an extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievement in motion picture or television industry.

O-2: Individuals who will accompany an O-1 artist or athlete to assist in a specific event or performance.

O-3: Individuals who are the spouse or children of O-1 and O-2 visa holders.

General Eligibility

To qualify for the O-1 visa, the applicant must demonstrate extraordinary ability by sustained national or international acclaim, or a record of extraordinary achievement in the film and television industry. They must be going to the US temporarily for working in their respective field.

For O-2 visa, it is required that they offer assistance to O-1 visa holder that is not of general nature and cannot be provided by an US worker.

O-1 visa applicants must fulfill at least three of the following criteria to be eligible:

National or international awards or prizes of excellence in their field.

A member of associations whose membership requires outstanding achievement, judged by nationally or internationally recognised experts in the respective discipline.

Work featured in professional or high-profile trade publications, or mainstream media.

Service in some capacity as a judge of others in the same (or closely related) field in either individual capacity or as part of a judging panel.

Articles published in professional or notable trade publications.

Original scientific, academic, or business contributions of major significance in their field.

Served in a leading or critical capacity for highly regarded organisations or establishments.

High salary or remuneration for their services.

Other relevant evidence of exceptional expertise that does not fit any of the above criteria.

Period of Stay and extension

The initial period of stay with O-1 visa is three years. The applicant may be eligible to extend their stay up to one year to continue or complete the event or activity for which the visa has been given.

How to File

The application for O-1 visa has to be filed by the employer or agent on the applicant's behalf. These are steps to follow:

Your employer or agent must fill and submit Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant worker to USCIS, provide necessary documents and pay the application fees.

You fill Form DS-160. Anyone applying for US visa has to file this.

Pay the O-1 visa fee.

Schedule an interview at the US Embassy.

Attend the interview and handover the documents including a written consultation, work contract, details of events or activities you will participate in and proof of your extraordinary abilities. You will also have to show your passport, DS-160 confirmation page, interview appointment letter, I-797 approval notice from USCIS, proof of visa fee payment and your picture.

Processing time

USCIS usually takes two to three months to process O-1 visa applications. Applicants can apply for premium processing, but that costs thrice the normal visa fee.

Bringing family

O-1 and O2 visa holders can bring their spouse and children below the age of 21 on O3 visa. O3 visa holders cannot work in the US, but can study there

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.