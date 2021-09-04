Applying for O-1 visa to work in United States? All you need to know

Applying for O-1 visa to work in United States? All you need to know3 min read . 11:12 PM IST
The US grants O-1 visa to individuals with extraordinary capability from fields of sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, film or TV
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The US grants O-1 visa to individuals with extraordinary capability from fields of sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, film or TV
The United States grants the O-1 nonimmigrant visa to individuals who possesses extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Artists who have demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in film or television industry and has been recognised nationally or internationally can also get this visa.
The United States grants the O-1 nonimmigrant visa to individuals who possesses extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Artists who have demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement in film or television industry and has been recognised nationally or internationally can also get this visa.
For such non-immigrants who wish to visit the US for working there on a temporary basis O-1 visa is a good option.
For such non-immigrants who wish to visit the US for working there on a temporary basis O-1 visa is a good option.
Classifications
Classifications
General Eligibility
General Eligibility
To qualify for the O-1 visa, the applicant must demonstrate extraordinary ability by sustained national or international acclaim, or a record of extraordinary achievement in the film and television industry. They must be going to the US temporarily for working in their respective field.
To qualify for the O-1 visa, the applicant must demonstrate extraordinary ability by sustained national or international acclaim, or a record of extraordinary achievement in the film and television industry. They must be going to the US temporarily for working in their respective field.
For O-2 visa, it is required that they offer assistance to O-1 visa holder that is not of general nature and cannot be provided by an US worker.
For O-2 visa, it is required that they offer assistance to O-1 visa holder that is not of general nature and cannot be provided by an US worker.
O-1 visa applicants must fulfill at least three of the following criteria to be eligible:
O-1 visa applicants must fulfill at least three of the following criteria to be eligible:
Period of Stay and extension
Period of Stay and extension
The initial period of stay with O-1 visa is three years. The applicant may be eligible to extend their stay up to one year to continue or complete the event or activity for which the visa has been given.
The initial period of stay with O-1 visa is three years. The applicant may be eligible to extend their stay up to one year to continue or complete the event or activity for which the visa has been given.
How to File
How to File
The application for O-1 visa has to be filed by the employer or agent on the applicant's behalf. These are steps to follow:
The application for O-1 visa has to be filed by the employer or agent on the applicant's behalf. These are steps to follow:
Processing time
Processing time
USCIS usually takes two to three months to process O-1 visa applications. Applicants can apply for premium processing, but that costs thrice the normal visa fee.
USCIS usually takes two to three months to process O-1 visa applications. Applicants can apply for premium processing, but that costs thrice the normal visa fee.
Bringing family
Bringing family
O-1 and O2 visa holders can bring their spouse and children below the age of 21 on O3 visa. O3 visa holders cannot work in the US, but can study there
O-1 and O2 visa holders can bring their spouse and children below the age of 21 on O3 visa. O3 visa holders cannot work in the US, but can study there
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!