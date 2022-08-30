For India students, Canada is one of the top choices for higher studies. As per data, Indian students accounted for 30% of the total international students in Canada, at just over 217,000 last year. Reasons why Indian students find it conviniet there includes - a shared languange, a well eshtablished Indian community, and also because they can hold a job and work a specified number of hours per week while they are still studying. Here's all you need to know if you are planning to apply to an Canadian varsity.

How do I find out which course to pick up and where to study?

To understand this, first find the course that align with you career goal and which institute offers it. During this process also ensure the the course is available at a designated learning institution (DLI), ie it is approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students. (If a school does not have DLI status, you will not be able to get a study permit, or later, a Post-Graduate Work Permit)

You can refer to the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website to understand whether the course that you chose is offered at a DLI. If yes, and you match the criteria, go ahead and apply.

What are the steps that follow?

Letter of acceptance: If your application is approved, you will receive a Letter of Acceptance (LOA), which is needed to apply for study permit. The LOA should have i) The name and contact information of the DLI, ii) Your name, date of birth, and mailing address

It should also mention the study program, level of the program, duration of the program, its start date, and estimated date of completion

Apply for a study permit: You can apply for study permit through IRCC. Apart from LOA, you would need proof of financial support to cover your tuition and living expenses in Canada, police certificates, medical exams, if applicable, letter of explanation detailing your career objectives and ties to your home country

Apply for a study permit under the Student Direct Stream: Indian students can also apply for study permits through the Student Direct Stream (SDS), ie residents from a list of countries will have their study permit applications expediated

For this, apart from the above mentioned requirements, students who apply through SDS must also have a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) with a participating Canadian bank of $10,000 CAD. Also, there is a language requirement of a minimum of 6.0 in each skill on the IELTS (reading, writing, speaking, and listening).

Arriving in Canada: In Canada, under a student permit you are allowed to work off campus for up to 20 hours a week during your regular semester and full-time during study breaks.

Are there any clarity on student visa delay?

Currently, many Indian students unable to join the academic courses in Canada owing to processing delays of visa and student permits.

Adressing this, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Monday that steps are being taken to clear the visa backlog, which includes hiring more people to the department.

“Families, communities, and businesses deserve an immigration system that works for everyone," Fraser said in a government media release. “Through targeted investments, hiring 1,250 employees to address the backlog, and the improvement of our online systems and processes, we will deliver on our promise to Canadians. We will reduce wait times and work hard to attract and retain skilled workers, as we continue to help communities across the country access the talent they need."

