Study in Canada varsities: All you need to know about the process

For India students, Canada is one of the top choices for higher studies. As per data, Indian students accounted for 30% of the total international students in Canada, at just over 217,000 last year. Reasons why Indian students find it conviniet there includes - a shared languange, a well eshtablished Indian community, and also because they can hold a job and work a specified number of hours per week while they are still studying. Here's all you need to know if you are planning to apply to an Canadian varsity.

