Appointment of 8 IIT directors gets President Droupadi Murmu’s approval

Eight IIT directors, including two who were reappointed for a second term, have been appointed with President Droupadi Murmu's approval. IIT Bhilai Director Rajat Moona has been named as the director of IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Dharwad Director Pasumarthy Seshu has been selected as the director of IIT Goa. Directors of two other IITs have also been promoted to the top position at other IITs.

