‘Appreciate condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack’: Jaishankar speaks to Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 15) said he had a “good conversation” with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, thanking him for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

“Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.”

He added that the two sides discussed future cooperation and reaffirmed India’s support for Afghan development.

The Afghan Consulate General in Mumbai echoed the sentiment, posting that the two ministers discussed boosting trade, diplomatic ties, and cooperation via the Chabahar Port, along with matters such as visa facilitation and the release of Afghan prisoners in India.

‘Dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral’ Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Honduras Embassy opening in Delhi, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing policy on Pakistan.

“Where Pakistan is concerned, our relations, our dealings with them will be bilateral, and strictly bilateral,” he stated. "That is a national consensus for many years, and there is absolutely no change in that consensus that dealings with Pakistan will be bilateral," Jaishankar said.

Advertisement

He dismissed any scope for dialogue with Pakistan outside of the issue of terrorism: “Prime Minister Modi has made it very clear—talks with Pakistan will be only on terrorism.”

Read More

Indus Waters Treaty suspension to continue Jaishankar also reaffirmed that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will remain in abeyance until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

“The Cabinet Committee on Security was very clear that the Indus Waters Treaty is held in abeyance and will continue to be held in abeyance,” he said. “This will remain so until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops its support for cross-border terrorism.”

India had suspended the World Bank-brokered treaty a day after the Pahalgam attack, as part of a broader set of punitive measures. Advertisement

Operation Sindoor and Pakistan retaliation India launched precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor. These strikes targeted camps in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, and other locations.

Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10, which were countered by Indian forces.

Ceasefire talks after India achieved goals The EAM rejected the term “ceasefire,” saying India prefers “cessation of military action,” and clarified that New Delhi stopped only after its objectives were met.

“What you call ceasefire, we call cessation of firing and military action. We achieved the goals we set out to do,” he stated.

He revealed that India had informed Pakistan in advance that military targets were not the aim: “We had sent a message to Pakistan, saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure, we are not striking at the military, so the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice." Advertisement

Jaishankar said satellite imagery clearly shows the damage inflicted by India and the minimal damage caused by Pakistan.

“These pictures will tell you what a hit they took, and the same people who were not wiling to stand down on May 7, were willing to talk and stand down on May 10. It is very clear who wanted the cessation of firing."