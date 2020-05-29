“...respondents are adopting double standard in dealing with the depositors of PMC Bank as depositors of PMC bank has been still waiting for some financial relief from the respondents, by contrast, the depositors of YES Bank has been rescued and put on the growth path swiftly within month of being put under moratorium. However, the depositors of PMC Bank are under serious distress and discriminated under similar situation, without any relief and justice," the plea by activist Bejon Kumar Mishra reads.