NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has said if parents face undue demands of paying of consolidated fees from private schools in the national capital, amid the lockdown, they can bring it to the notice of the Directorate of Education.

Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government has barred private schools from seeking charges except tuition fees as teachers have been taking online classes during the lockdown because of the covid-19 pandemic.

She then disposed off the plea saying that it is a matter of policy and the authorities have already taken cognisance of the issue.

The order comes on a plea for directions to Delhi government to lower or suspend fees of any nature in private schools in Delhi, barring tuition fees for April, May, and June on account of the pandemic which has seen the nation come to a standstill, affecting wages and livelihoods of millions.

The petitioner had submitted that during the lockdown, students of various private schools in Delhi ought not to be made to pay transport charges, fee for extra-curricular activities, and other such charges as schools are not functioning. The plea had also sought deferring payment of tuition fees.

Delhi government had submitted that it is fully conscious of the issues raised by petition.

Delhi government’s counsel Ramesh Singh said the Directorate of Education in its 17 April order has said no fees except tuition fee be charged.

“Almost all the schools are conducting online classes and the teachers are discharging their functions by imparting course work over online platforms, checking project work online, correcting papers wherein students have already given examinations, preparing questions on lessons taught and supervising students to complete the work given etc. There is also a burden on the schools to pay their staff during these months," the Delhi HC order said.