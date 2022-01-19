MUMBAI: Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Group, on Wednesday said that certain sectors are becoming increasingly burdened by regulations at a rapid rate.

He said if India was to become the world's startup champion, it must strike a balance between clicking the regulations’ box and the substance of regulations as it moves forward.

Kotak was speaking at a corporate governance panel organised by Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS), exploring the theme of how startup boardrooms should look like.

“Approach should not be robotic, one size fits all. Especially, as enterprises grow the regulations should have the flexibility in adjusting to realities and facts of the case rather than rules-based regulations which could have risk of stifling entrepreneurship," said Kotak.

He said there has been an excess of rules and regulations to the point where a publicly traded corporation or regulated company has such a large overburdening load of compliance and regulations that it leads to loss of opportunities in the market place.

As startups grow there is a need to be cautious as their tendency is to be fast and loose with regulations, he added.

The year 2021 saw a slew of new age technology companies raising funds from the capital markets. This included Nykaa, Zomato ,PayTM (One 97 Communications Ltd, Nazara Technologies, CarTrade, Freshworks, Policybazaar (Pb Fintech Ltd).

Together, these companies raised as much as $2.5 billion from markets.

In terms of raising funds from the capital markets, Kotak recommended new-age technology companies to conduct a complete health-check of their businesses by hiring an independent governance expert, investment bankers, or lawyers to determine how prepared they are to enter markets.

