Approval of Zydus covid-19 vaccine paves way for opening of schools

“We are of the firm belief that in about 3-4 months, the world will suddenly realize that covid is a thing of the past now and we have to look forward and rebuild our community from what it has been through. Schools will be fully functional from April 2022, and the first steps towards normalcy will start happening soon. KPS is waiting for their children to be back so the empty classrooms can fill with laughter and joy once again," said Khaitan.