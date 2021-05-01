GST receipts for April at record Rs1.41 trillion

GST revenues have stayed above the Rs1 trillion mark for seven months consecutively and have been showing growth, said the statement. “These are clear indicators of sustained economic recovery during this period. Closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources, including GST, income-tax, and customs IT systems and effective tax administration have also contributed to the steady increase in tax revenue," said the finance ministry.

