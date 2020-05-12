Coronavirus impact: March IIP contracts by record 16.7%

India’s factory output contracted by a record 16.7% in March as economic activity came to a standstill with the government imposing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The output showed a growth of 4.5% in February.

During the month, manufacturing output slumped 20.6% while electricity output shrank 6.8% and mining output grew at 0%.

Data released last month showed, the country’s eight infrastructure sectors contracted by a record 6.5% in March after touching an 11-month high in February. India’s manufacturing and services Purchasing Managers’ Index have also slumped to record lows in April stoking fears that the economy is headed for a recession as a crushing lockdown shut businesses and kept consumers indoors.

India’s nationwide lockdown, considered the severest in the world, has led to massive retrenchment and loss of output. Unemployment rate climbed to a staggering 27.1% in the week to 3 May, while around 121.5 million reported job losses in April, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed.

In the ongoing third phase of the lockdown which ends on 17 May, government has relaxed rules for restarting economic activities, especially for green and orange zones, which either don’t have any or have low incidences of coronavirus cases. However, businesses are treading cautiously given existing supply bottlenecks and migrant workers leaving for home states.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after around 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Several automakers such as Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors’ owned Royal Enfield, TVS Motor Co. and Mercedes Benz have reopened their factories this month. This follows the Union government relaxing lockdown measures to permit gradual resumption of economic activity in certain parts of the country, identified as green and orange zones.





















Share Via