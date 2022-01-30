APSEZ receives NCLT approval for Amalgamation of Sarguja Rail Corridor

The acquisition being a related party transaction, APSEZ adopted a transparent approach with minority shareholders and creditors for approval. Some of the key steps in the approval process included: Proposal evaluation by an Executive Committee (EC) of three independent board directors; Independent asset valuation (by Deutsche Bank and BDO Valuers) and ‘fairness opinion’ from JP Morgan and JM Financial on the valuation; Post NOC from the stock exchanges, an application was filed for an NCLT- convened meeting of APSEZ’s equity shareholders and secured and unsecured creditors, to vote on the proposal; Over 92% of minority shareholders and close to 100% of debtors voted in favour of the proposal; NCLT, after reviewing the outcome, has approved the composite scheme.

