Apurva Chandra appointed secretary, MIB

Chandra has spent more than seven years with the ministry of petroleum and natural gas in the Government of India. He has been involved in framing policies with regard to fuel supplies to industries, supply logistics, transportation, storage and distribution of fuel products and so on. He was directly associated with the setting up of city gas distribution companies, LNG (liquified natural gas) import terminals and allocation of gas to industries. Chandra has served on the Board of Directors of Maharatna PSU, GAIL (India) and Petronet LNG Ltd, besides serving as joint secretary, union ministry of HRD (human resource development), department of school education and literacy from August 2011 to February 2013.

