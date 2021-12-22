The air quality of Delhi is in 'very poor' category today with air quality index (AQI) of 385, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data shows. The air quality of Noida, however, has slipped to 'critical' category and that of Gurugram's is in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality index in Noida and Gurugram stands at 507 and 319, respectively. As per SAFAR, low wind speed and very low temperature causing such conditions to occur in the Delhi-NCR region.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on December 17 had allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR in a phased manner. Following the AQM's recommendation, the Delhi government also allowed all schools to resume physical classes from Class 6 onwards from December 18.

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes for a week. Classes, however, continued through online mediums. But, the situation doesn't seem to have improved so far.

