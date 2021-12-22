Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  AQI: Delhi's air quality 'very poor', Noida's slips to 'critical'. Details here

AQI: Delhi's air quality 'very poor', Noida's slips to 'critical'. Details here

India Gate is barely visible due to smog as the air quality remains in the ' very poor' category in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint

Delhi's air quality index is at 385, while Noida and Gurugram's AQI is 507 and 319, respectively.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The air quality of Delhi is in 'very poor' category today with air quality index (AQI) of 385, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data shows. The air quality of Noida, however, has slipped to 'critical' category and that of Gurugram's is in the 'very poor' category.

The air quality index in Noida and Gurugram stands at 507 and 319, respectively. As per SAFAR, low wind speed and very low temperature causing such conditions to occur in the Delhi-NCR region.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on December 17 had allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR in a phased manner. Following the AQM's recommendation, the Delhi government also allowed all schools to resume physical classes from Class 6 onwards from December 18.

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes for a week. Classes, however, continued through online mediums. But, the situation doesn't seem to have improved so far.

With ANI inputs

Also read: In a first, DPCC to study microplastics pollution in River Yamuna, Delhi's soil, food

