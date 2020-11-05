AQI Delhi: Delhiites struggles to breathe as air quality remains 'very poor'

The air quality in the national capital has slipped into " very poor " category on Thursday with people in Delhi complaining of breathlessness and throat problems due to contaminated air.

A layer of smoky haze lingered over the Delhi-NCR region as the air quality index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category in several parts with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air pollution in the national capital was at 333 (very poor) today morning. In Gurugram, the AQI stood at 432 (severe category), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"We were already witnessing several problems due to COVID-19, now the pollution is increasing day by day. Due to this, we are not able to breathe properly, it is affecting our eyes and throat too," news agency ANI quoted a local in Delhi as saying.

"People burn garbage here and throw waste in the river, because of all this we are facing several problems. We as a citizen of this country should play a role in combating the air pollution," said a cyclist.

AQI reach 'severe category' in several areas

AQI reached in 'severe category' in several areas. It was recorded at 469 in Sector-51 Gurugram, 458 in Noida Sector 1, 469 in Indirapuram and Ghaziabad, and 421 in New Industrial Town Faridabad.

Meanwhile, in RK Puram, the AQI reached at 451, 394 at Lodhi Road (very poor category), 440 around Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and 456 in Dwarka.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate,201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

40,000 stubble burning incidents reported in Punjab

According to the data by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), around 40,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far this year, said GS Gill, Nodal Officer, Punjab Pollution Control Board on Wednesday.

"As per data by PRSC (Punjab Remote Sensing Centre), around 40,000 incidents (of stubble burning) reported so far this year. It was 25,000 last year," said Gill.

Gill further said that the incidents of stubble burning were reported mainly in Sangrur, Bathinda, and Tarn Taran districts.

With agency inputs

