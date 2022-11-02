AQI: Delhi govt asks people to work from home to control pollution2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM IST
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has appealed to people to work from home to reduce vehicular pollution. In addition, it has also suggested the use of shared transport, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 376 at 9AM. The 24-hour average AQI was 424 at 4 pm on November 1, the worst since December 26 last year when it was 459.