AQI: Delhi govt asks people to work from home to control pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that there is no immediate need to implement curbs, such as a ban on the entry of trucks and a closure of educational institutions, under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, despite Delhi's air quality marginally improving on November 2 morning due to relatively better meteorological conditions (GRAP). Stronger winds beginning November 3 are expected to result in further improvements to the air quality, according to forecasts.