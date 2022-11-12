AQI in Delhi-NCR remain in ‘very poor’ category, GRAP Stage 3 to continue

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning with an AQI of 337. As per 7 am data, the National Capital Region (NCR) also continued to witness bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 353, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 346 and continued to remain in the ‘very poor category’, as per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.
Speaking of other places, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 306, Lodhi Road recorded 313, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 373 while Mathura road recorded AQI of 341, Pusa recorded AQI of 341, as per the 7 am data. The AQI at Delhi University stood at 351, while that at IIT Delhi stood at 334 in ‘poor category.’
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
Meanwhile, citing that Delhi-NCR's air quality is worsening again, Centre's air quality panel on 11 November continued the curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
"The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective," the CAQM said in a statement. As per the rule, All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.
As per experts, air pollution has chances to cause serious skin problems.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Sr Dermatologist in Delhi, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj who is getting a lot of patients these days said, "Gas chamber city of the world is surely leading to subtle skin issues like dark under eyes, losing the white of the eye to dusty yellow colour, pigmentation, eczema, allergies, photo ageing, skin wrinkles, and skin cancer which is on the rise. Delhiites, you need to do the best you can for a healthy lifestyle."
She has suggested following a healthy diet and burning camphor in the room to keep the surrounding environment healthy.
"Burn camphor in your bedroom before going to sleep (or in general) for 5-10 minutes daily to increase the oxygen molecules in the air. Besides, having indoor plants can also help maintain a healthy respiratory system. One should also drink lots of water to keep the skin healthy and hydrated," Dr Bhardwaj said.
"Always consult your skin doctor before taking any form of medication, because airborne diseases can affect every individual differently and the requirements for the skin can vary too," she further added.
Another Mumbai-based dermatologist and hair plant surgeon, Dr Sonali Kohli said that air pollutants increase oxidative stress on the skin which leads to its inflammation, thus enhancing skin ageing.
"Pollution and oxidative damage of skin have a directly proportional relationship. Increasing air pollutants increase the oxidative stress on our skin, thus leading to inflammatory and allergic skin conditions which further enhance skin ageing," Dr Sonali Kohli said adding that the pollutants that affect skin barriers often increase the chances of recurrent allergies and acne outbreaks.
