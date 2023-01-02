AQI in Delhi-NCR remain in ‘very poor’ category, GRAP Stage 3 to continue

AQI in Delhi-NCR remain in ‘very poor’ category, GRAP Stage 3 to continue1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
NEW DELHI :The Centre’s air quality panel on Monday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR as the air pollution in the region is showing an upward trend.
According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi’ overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 357 today as per the 4PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
“Delhi’s overall AQI was showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather/ meteorological conditions. Moreover, the AQI today is in the upper-end of ‘Very Poor’ category," the ministry said.
The Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR.
Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the “ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present."
The Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly on a regular basis.
All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.
Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
