AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi's air quality drops to ‘very poor’ category; AQI in Mumbai improves to 139
AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi's air quality drops to 'very poor' category with AQI at 309. Check AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here.
AQI LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning continued to remain in ‘very poor’ category as the Air Quality Index (ADI) hovered around 309 at 8:00 am, according to the data revealed by SAFAR. The average AQI in Noida also stood above 300, 232 in Delhi airport (T3), 341 in Delhi University, 362 in Dhirpur. The air quality in Mumbai stood at 139 which is in ‘moderate’ category. As per SAFAR, AQI in Andheri stood at 104, 165 in Malad, 139 in Malad. As per the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".