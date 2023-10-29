AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi's air quality drops to ‘very poor’ category

AQI LIVE Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning continued to remain in ‘very poor’ category as the Air Quality Index (ADI) hovered around 309 at 8:00 am, according to the data revealed by SAFAR. The average AQI in Noida also stood above 300, 232 in Delhi airport (T3), 341 in Delhi University, 362 in Dhirpur. The air quality in Mumbai stood at 139 which is in ‘moderate’ category. As per SAFAR, AQI in Andheri stood at 104, 165 in Malad, 139 in Malad. As per the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

Catch all Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here:

IMD predicts rain, snow after October 31 in Himachal Pradesh

India Meteorological Department Himachal Pradesh on Saturday forecast light rain and snow in higher reaches in the state after October 31. The air quality index will also be normal in the region, according to IMD, Himachal Pradesh. As per Surender Paul, head of IMD HP, “The weather will be clear. There is wind approaching in Himachal Pradesh on October 31st, and in the first week of November, there will be chances of snowfall in the region. A fresh western disturbance is approaching on October 31st in the region, and there will be snow in the higher reaches and rain in other parts of the state. But this will not have a major effect, as the weather is expected to be clear in the region during the next five days. The air quality is normal; there is turbulence in the air, but the air quality will remain normal in the state."

What is SAFAR?

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) is a national initiative introduced by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to measure the air quality of a metropolitan city, by measuring the overall pollution level and the location-specific air quality of the city.

Delhi's air quality drops to ‘very poor’ category

Delhi's overall air quality dropped to ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 309. As per SAFAR data at 8:30 am, The average AQI in Noida also stood above 300, 232 in Delhi airport (T3), 341 in Delhi University, 362 in Dhirpur.

Stubble burning contributing to Delhi's pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that the number of stubble-burning incidents that had been contributing to Delhi pollution is expected to reduce.

Centre has no concrete action plan to control pollution: AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party Senior leader and National spokesperson Reena Gupta attacked the Centre, alleging that the entire North India is struggling with air pollution, but it has no concrete action plan to control it.

Reena Gupta, in a press conference, said, "People in Northern India are suffering due to air pollution, but the Central Government lacks any action plan to control it. The surprising thing is that on October 24, the Central Government shut down that database. They closed the SAFAR website because we began raising our voices that 70 per cent of Delhi's air pollution is coming from outside Delhi, most of which is from BJP-ruled states."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!