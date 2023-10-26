AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi air quality drops to ‘poor’ category, AQI at 256
Steps taken for air pollution mitigation will take up to two months for air quality in Mumbai to improve
Delhi experienced worse air quality on Dussehra this year as compared to the past two years.
Mumbai
Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar has said that with all the steps taken for air pollution mitigation, it will take up to two months for the air quality in Mumbai to improve.
Speaking at a news conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday, Kesarkar, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, said dust particles was the major cause of air pollution in the city.
The BMC on Wednesday came out with air pollution mitigation guidelines for construction sites and other sources of air pollution.
"Now this action has been started, and in the coming one or two months, you will see its results," Kesarkar said.
The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue and its work has started, he said.
AQI below 50 in hill states
With the quality of air in the plains of North India now reaching the 'poor' category, tourists from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring areas are heading towards the hill state of Himachal Pradesh where even the highest AQI comes under 'moderate' category.
Except for Solan, where the AQI is under the 'moderate' category, the Air Quality Index in tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh is under the 'good' category including Shimla, which recorded an AQI of 34 on Wednesday.
While the AQI stood above 300 in at least 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi on Tuesday, Manali recorded the lowest AQI (6), followed by Kullu (7) and Dharamshala (15) on Wednesday.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!