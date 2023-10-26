AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi air quality drops to ‘poor’ category, AQI at 256

Delhi experienced worse air quality on Dussehra this year as compared to the past two years.

The average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Dussehra was 101 micrograms per cubic meter, whereas in 2022, it was 89 micrograms per cubic meter, and in 2021, it was 93 micrograms per cubic meter, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

This decline can be attributed to the festival date falling in late October. In 2022, Dussehra fell on October 5 and October 15 in 2021

Delhi:

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday and there is unlikely to have any improvement, reported PTI citing monitoring agencies.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 256 at 4 pm, worsening from 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday. The average AQI was 235 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 254 in Faridabad, 230 in Gurugram, 191 in Noida and 260 in Greater Noida.

The overall air quality in the national capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 256, as per SAFAR-India.

To mitigate pollution, water was sprinkled through an anti-smog gun in the Anand Vihar area, as according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Delhi stands in the 'poor' category.

As per the latest data from SAFAR, the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 316 (very poor) in the morning hours today.

Noida recorded an AQI of 269 (poor) and Gurugram 176 (moderate).

Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign to begin in Delhi

To curb rising air polution, the Delhi government will launch 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign in the state, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told ANI on Thursday.

"One of the major causes of pollution in the national capital is traffic. To reduce the overall pollution in Delhi, we've had to decrease the vehicle pollution. Thus, we are introducing a 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to create awareness among the public to curb vehicle pollution," Rai told ANI.