AQI LIVE Updates: Delhi air quality drops to ‘poor’ category, AQI at 256

Delhi experienced worse air quality on Dussehra this year as compared to the past two years.

The average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Dussehra was 101 micrograms per cubic meter, whereas in 2022, it was 89 micrograms per cubic meter, and in 2021, it was 93 micrograms per cubic meter, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

This decline can be attributed to the festival date falling in late October. In 2022, Dussehra fell on October 5 and October 15 in 2021

Catch all Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities here: Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday and there is unlikely to have any improvement, reported PTI citing monitoring agencies.

The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 256 at 4 pm, worsening from 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday. The average AQI was 235 in neighbouring Ghaziabad, 254 in Faridabad, 230 in Gurugram, 191 in Noida and 260 in Greater Noida.

The overall air quality in the national capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 256, as per SAFAR-India.

To mitigate pollution, water was sprinkled through an anti-smog gun in the Anand Vihar area, as according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in Delhi stands in the 'poor' category.

As per the latest data from SAFAR, the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 316 (very poor) in the morning hours today.

Noida recorded an AQI of 269 (poor) and Gurugram 176 (moderate).

Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign to begin in Delhi To curb rising air polution, the Delhi government will launch 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign in the state, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told ANI on Thursday.

"One of the major causes of pollution in the national capital is traffic. To reduce the overall pollution in Delhi, we've had to decrease the vehicle pollution. Thus, we are introducing a 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign to create awareness among the public to curb vehicle pollution," Rai told ANI.

Mumbai Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar has said that with all the steps taken for air pollution mitigation, it will take up to two months for the air quality in Mumbai to improve.

Speaking at a news conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday, Kesarkar, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, said dust particles was the major cause of air pollution in the city.

The BMC on Wednesday came out with air pollution mitigation guidelines for construction sites and other sources of air pollution.

"Now this action has been started, and in the coming one or two months, you will see its results," Kesarkar said.

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue and its work has started, he said.

AQI below 50 in hill states With the quality of air in the plains of North India now reaching the 'poor' category, tourists from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring areas are heading towards the hill state of Himachal Pradesh where even the highest AQI comes under 'moderate' category.

Except for Solan, where the AQI is under the 'moderate' category, the Air Quality Index in tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh is under the 'good' category including Shimla, which recorded an AQI of 34 on Wednesday.

While the AQI stood above 300 in at least 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi on Tuesday, Manali recorded the lowest AQI (6), followed by Kullu (7) and Dharamshala (15) on Wednesday.

