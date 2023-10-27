AQI Updates: ‘Very small percentage…’ says SAD leader on issue of stubble burning in Punjab, slams Arvind Kejriwal
AQI Updates: Gurugram records AQI of 252, Noida at 208, Dhirpur at 269, Lodhi Road at 218. Mumbai's air quality remains 'moderate' with an AQI of 132
AQI Updates: The overall air quality in Delhi worsened by Friday night as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered around 286 at 11 pm (from 249 in the morning), as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The average AQI was recorded in Gurugram is 252, 208 in Noida, 269 in Dhirpur, Lodhi Road at 218. According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".
Delhi's air continue to remain ‘poor’ with AQI at 249
The overall air quality in the national capital on Friday morning continued to remain 'poor' with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 249, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Delhi Government to start 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign to combat pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday slammed the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making illogical statements over the allegations that the DPCC chairman stopped the Delhi Government Real-time Source Apportionment Study. "People of the BJP give statements as if they do not know anything about it. Yesterday, several illogical statements came from BJP leaders. One of the leaders said that when the study stopped in February, Gopal Rai was saying that pollution had decreased. Let me inform them that the process to stop the study began in February, but it actually ended in October," Rai said.
With AQI below 50, Shimla attracts tourists from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi breathing 'poor' air
With the quality of air in the plains of North India now reaching the 'poor' category, tourists from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring areas are heading towards the hill state of Himachal Pradesh where even the highest AQI comes under 'moderate' category. Except for Solan, where the AQI is under the 'moderate' category, the Air Quality Index in tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh is under the 'good' category including Shimla, which recorded an AQI of 34 on Wednesday. Manali recorded the lowest AQI (6), followed by Kullu (7) and Dharamshala (15) on Wednesday.
‘DPCC Chairman stalled study on determining pollution sources’: AAP leader Gopal Rai in letter to Delhi CM
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking suspension of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman accusing him of stalling an IIT Kanpur study to determine pollution sources in the national capital.
In a post on X, Aam Admi Party said," Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking immediate suspension of Ashwini Kumar and disciplinary action, DPCC Chairman for stalling Real-time Source Apportionment study by IIT Kanpur. Payment to IIT Kanpur which has been stopped by DPCC Chairman Ashwini Kumar."
