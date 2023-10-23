AQI LIVE Updates: 'Special teams will be deputed...' says Gopal Rai on actions being taken to mitigate Delhi pollution

AQI LIVE Updates: Air pollution levels in India’s two major cities -- Delhi and Mumbai -- have started to touch harmful levels. Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ level.

AQI LIVE Updates: The air quality level in Delhi and Mumbai is worsening day by day. The overall AQI in the national capital dropped to ‘very poor’ category yesterday. Currently, the overall air quality in the national capital continue to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 306, as per SAFAR data at 8:00 am. The current air quality in Mumbai is recorded in ‘moderate’ category with AQI at 127. BMC has also released a number of measures to curb the worsening air pollution whereas in Delhi GRAP-II has been imposed whereas Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will also chair a meeting with officials today. An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good", 51-100 “satisfactory", 101-200 “moderate", 201-300 “poor", 301-400 “very poor", and 401-500 “severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus" category. Catch all LIVE Updates on AQI levels in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. ‘Special teams will be deputed...' says Gopal Rai on actions being taken to mitigate Delhi pollution Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai who held a meeting today shared update on actions being taken to mitigate air pollution in the city. He said, “There are 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi. Today, 8 other points including Shadipur, Mandir Marg, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, and Moti Bagh witnessed AQI levels above 300 today due to local reasons. Special teams will be deputed here to identify and inspect local sources of pollution there." Watch | Water sprinkled through an anti-smog gun at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Road Air Pollution: Greater Noida, Faridabad among top cities with worst air quality. Check AQI levels here The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region was on Monday morning recorded to be in 'very Poor' category, according to SAFAR-India. Visuals from various locations across Noida, Ghaziabad, India gate showed thick layer of smog. The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 309, as per SAFAR data. Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C Delhi's air quality settled in the 'poor' category on Monday and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the weather office said. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on reducing air pollution in Delhi While speaking to PTI, Oberoi said, “Although pollution doesn’t come under MCD’s jurisdiction, but as AAP is there in the MCD and in government, therefore we are working in full collaboration to reduce pollution." Gopal Rai chairs meeting with all concerned Departments' officials at the Delhi Secretariat As the air quality in the national capital dropped to ‘very poor’, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired meeting with all concerned Departments' officials at the Delhi Secretariat. Delhi pollution: Arvind Kejriwal govt implements this to curb the menace. Here's what changes National capital Delhi's air quality like it Maharashtra counterpart Mumbai has remained in the ‘very poor’ category, rekindling fears of severe breathing troubles, smog ahead of the winter season. Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai has informed that second phase of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi. UP: Thick layer of smog covers Noida, AQI remains in 'very poor' category The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region was on Monday morning recorded to be in 'Very Poor' category, according to SAFAR-India. Visuals from various locations across Noida showed a thick layer of smog surrounding parts of the city as the air quality stood in 'Very Poor' category. The AQI in Noida was recorded to be at 322, as per SAFAR-India. Delhi pollution: 'Next 10 to 15 days very crucial..’ says Delhi Environment Min Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Environment Min Gopal Rai said that due to Diwali, stubble and Dussehra, the next 10 to 15 days are very crucial for Delhi. “The weather is not in our hands but the sources need to be controlled. A meeting has been called at 12 pm (today)."

What is Air Quality Index?

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

As Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor', stubble-burning incidents reported in Haryana

As the overall air quality index (AQI) declined to the 'very poor' category in the national capital on Sunday, visuals of stubble getting burned in a field in Haryana's Karnal has surfaced.

A total of 48 cases of stubble-burning has been reported in the state till date this season. The state's Agriculture Department has also imposed a fine of ₹53,000 on farmers who were found burning the stubble.

"We are forced to set fire to the straw as we have to sow the next crop, we are getting late in it, that is why we have to burn it, we also know that burning the stubble causes many problems," said a farmer.

Earlier, in line with the commitment to combat stubble burning, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had said that there is no reason to burn stubble, but if people still don't understand, we will be strict with them.

