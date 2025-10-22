AQI today: Delhi, Gurugram, Rohtak among the 15 most polluted cities post Diwali across India

AQI today: As Diwali celebrations come to an end, the aftermath has been rising pollution levels in major cities, including Delhi. This time, it wasn't the national capital taking the spotlight for extremely high pollution levels; Haryana's Dharuhera topped the list of most polluted cities across India. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, it recorded an AQI of 393 on 22 October at 7:10 AM.

Two days after Diwali, cities across the country continue to grapple with ‘very poor’ air quality. Dharuhera missed the ‘severe’ mark just by 7 points, while Delhi entered the ‘severe’ category on Diwali day when PM 10 and PM 2.5 concentration of suspended particulate matter peaked at 675, PTI reported.

As per CPCB, an AQI of 201 to 300 is classified as “poor”. AQI between 301 and 400 falls into the “very poor” category. AQI levels above 401 are considered “severe”.

Delhi residents woke up to dark clouds shrouding the city and continued to breathe in the polluted, toxic air. As we wait for heavy rains to bring relief from hazardous pollution levels, let's have a look at the list of the most polluted cities across India.

Top polluted cities across India Dharuhera 393 Jind 386 Narnaul 370 Charkhi Dadri 364 Rohtak 350 Delhi 345, Yamuna Nagar 345 Bhiwadi 332 Gorakhpur 330 Gurugram 311 Ballabgarh 308, Sirsa 330 Fatehabad 307, Ghaziabad 307 Nandesari 303 Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ On Wednesday at 2:30 PM, Delhi recorded an AQI of 342. Punjabi Bagh and Nehru Nagar monitoring stations reported the worst air quality, with AQIS of 416 and 401, respectively. The BJP government blames stubble burning in the AAP-ruled Punjab for the rising pollution levels in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Minister Sirsa claims AAP forcing farmers to burn stubble

However, the pollution woes come at a time when the Supreme Court lifted the years-old blanket ban on the burning of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The apex court this time permitted the use of green crackers on Diwali, but within a limited timeframe. Many flouted the top court's directives, exacerbating the air quality concerns.