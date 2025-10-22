AQI today: Delhi, Gurugram, Rohtak among the 15 most polluted cities post Diwali across India

AQI today: As Diwali celebrations come to an end, the aftermath has been rising pollution levels in major cities, including Delhi. This time, it wasn't the national capital taking the spotlight for extremely high pollution levels; Haryana's Dharuhera topped the list of most polluted cities across India. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, it recorded an AQI of 393 on 22 October at 7:10 AM.
Two days after Diwali, cities across the country continue to grapple with ‘very poor’ air quality. Dharuhera missed the ‘severe’ mark just by 7 points, while Delhi entered the ‘severe’ category on Diwali day when PM 10 and PM 2.5 concentration of suspended particulate matter peaked at 675, PTI reported.
As per CPCB, an AQI of 201 to 300 is classified as “poor”. AQI between 301 and 400 falls into the “very poor” category. AQI levels above 401 are considered “severe”.
Delhi residents woke up to dark clouds shrouding the city and continued to breathe in the polluted, toxic air. As we wait for heavy rains to bring relief from hazardous pollution levels, let's have a look at the list of the most polluted cities across India.
On Wednesday at 2:30 PM, Delhi recorded an AQI of 342. Punjabi Bagh and Nehru Nagar monitoring stations reported the worst air quality, with AQIS of 416 and 401, respectively. The BJP government blames stubble burning in the AAP-ruled Punjab for the rising pollution levels in Delhi.
However, the pollution woes come at a time when the Supreme Court lifted the years-old blanket ban on the burning of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The apex court this time permitted the use of green crackers on Diwali, but within a limited timeframe. Many flouted the top court's directives, exacerbating the air quality concerns.
High pollution levels in the ‘very poor’ range were also reported in Okhla, Sirifort Ashok Vihar, Dwarka Sector 8, Bawana, Mathura Road, Pusa, North Campus, ITO, around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Dilshad Garden. Meanwhile, NISE Gwal Pahari, Lodhi Road, IGI Airport, and NSIT Dwarka stations recorded the best air quality in the city that fell in the “poor” range.