AQI today: Delhi NCR struggles with worsening air quality; Check pollution levels in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, etc

Delhi's air quality reaches alarming levels, with an AQI of 394, just shy of 'severe.' As stagnant winds and cold temperatures trap pollutants, cities like Kolkata and Mumbai also face rising pollution. What does this mean for public health and the environment?

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
The level of air pollution in multiple areas in Delhi NCR continues to be in the 'very poor' category.
The level of air pollution in multiple areas in Delhi NCR continues to be in the 'very poor' category.

AQI today: The national capital seems to be experiencing no respite as the air pollution levels worsen. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at nearly 'severe' levels, a thick smog continues to envelop Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Environment's SAMEER app, the AQI in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 394, falling in the ‘very poor’ category and just 6 points away from 'severe'.

At several stations including Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Rohini, Mundka, the AQI has breached the 420-mark.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR air pollution: SC asks CAQM to consider reopening schools

“The AQI has risen due to a combination of stagnant winds that have a speed of less than 10 kilometres per hour and dropping temperatures that trap pollutants close to the ground,” news agency PTI quoted environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari as saying.

The latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm, stood at 349.

The CPCB categorises the AQI as follows -- 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), 401-450 (severe) and above 450 (severe plus).

Also Read | Air Pollution: Supreme Court questions Delhi govt over entry of trucks

Last week, the city endured its highest recorded AQI for the season, reaching a hazardous 495, prompting the implementation of the Stage-4 restrictions under the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb pollution.

The Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management estimated that vehicular emissions contributed 22 per cent to Delhi's pollution on Tuesday. Stubble burning, another major factor, accounted for 11 per cent of the capital's pollution on Sunday.

The DSS provides daily estimates for vehicular emissions, while the data on stubble burning is typically released the following day.

Also Read | Will Delhi-NCR schools open on Tuesday amid ‘poor’ AQI? Here’s what we know


AQI of Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru

Air pollution remained at a normal level in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and other metro cities.

In Ahmedabad, the AQI score was recorded as 169, 85 in Bengaluru, 131 in Chennai, 119 in Hyderabad, 266 in Kolkata, 162 in Mumbai, and 165 in Pune. However, Chandigarh recored a ‘poor’ AQI at 236.


First Published:26 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST


      Popular in News

