AQI today: Despite some relief, Delhi tops list of 10 most polluted cities in India, check AQI of Mumbai, Chennai, etc

Delhi's air quality index improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' on Monday, but it remains the most polluted city in India. Other cities like Gurgaon and Ghaziabad also recorded high pollution levels due to factors like stubble burning and vehicular emissions.

Published25 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
AQI today: Delhi got some relief from air pollution on Monday, but continued to remain the most polluted Indian city.
AQI today: Delhi got some relief from air pollution on Monday, but continued to remain the most polluted Indian city.

AQI today: There was a gradual decline in air pollution in Delhi on Monday, after its air quality index (AQI) score improved from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category. Despite this, the national capital remains the most polluted Indian city today. High air pollution was recorded in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Noida, Rohtak, Hapur, etc.

As most North Indian states continue to suffer from air pollution due to declining temperature, continuous stubble burning, and unchecked vehicular emissions, here is the list of most polluted Indian cities.

Most polluted Indian cities

Delhi ranks top on the list followed by Bhiwadi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, etc. The list has been prepared based on the realtime data available at aqi.in at 12:30 pm on Monday.

CitiesAQI
New Delhi396
Gurgaon355
Ghaziabad354
Hapur340
Sonipat339
Kairana325
Kamarhati322
Noida321
Bhiwadi318
Faridabad311

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's AQI has improved over the past few days. Few days ago, the city's air quality reached to hazardous levels leading to the implementation of the emergency pollution control measures under GRAP.

(More to come)

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
