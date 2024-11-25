AQI today: Despite some relief, Delhi tops list of 10 most polluted cities in India, check AQI of Mumbai, Chennai, etc

AQI today: There was a gradual decline in air pollution in Delhi on Monday, after its air quality index (AQI) score improved from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category. Despite this, the national capital remains the most polluted Indian city today. High air pollution was recorded in Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, Noida, Rohtak, Hapur, etc.

As most North Indian states continue to suffer from air pollution due to declining temperature, continuous stubble burning, and unchecked vehicular emissions, here is the list of most polluted Indian cities.

Most polluted Indian cities Delhi ranks top on the list followed by Bhiwadi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Sonipat, etc. The list has been prepared based on the realtime data available at aqi.in at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Cities AQI New Delhi 396 Gurgaon 355 Ghaziabad 354 Hapur 340 Sonipat 339 Kairana 325 Kamarhati 322 Noida 321 Bhiwadi 318 Faridabad 311

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's AQI has improved over the past few days. Few days ago, the city's air quality reached to hazardous levels leading to the implementation of the emergency pollution control measures under GRAP.