AQI today LIVE Updates: Not Delhi, this Haryana's city records worst air quality; full list of polluted cities here

AQI today LIVE Updates: Pollution levels soared significantly across several cities after Diwali celebrations. Burning of firecrackers added to the air quality woes. Stay tuned for AQI LIVE Updates here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Oct 2025, 08:45:51 AM IST
AQI today LIVE Updates: CAQM invoked Stage 2 of GRAP in Delhi as AQI level crossed 300.
AQI today LIVE Updates: CAQM invoked Stage 2 of GRAP in Delhi as AQI level crossed 300.(PTI)

AQI today LIVE Updates: Delhi and several other cities across India continue to grapple with 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday, October 22. Although national capital always takes the limelight for deteriorating air quality around Diwali, but Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that there are a number of cities more polluted than the capital city.

Ranking highest on the scale of worst air quality is Haryana's Dharuhera with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 393, missing the ‘severe’ mark just by 7 points. On an AQI scale of 500, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor,” between 301 and 400 falls in the "very poor" category and those above 401 are "severe".

Delhi AQI

Delhi residents continue to breathe in the polluted toxic air on the second days after Diwali as the capital city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 345 at 7:10 AM. Out of 39 monitoring stations in the national capital, a total of 35 reported air quality in the "very poor" range. Places worst impacted with extremely high pollution levels are Ashok Vihar, Bawana and Dilshad Garden. Meanwhile, DTU, IGI Airport and Lodhi Road stations recorded best air quality in the city that fell in the “poor” range.

List of most polluted cities across India

Given below is the list of most polluted cities across India with their corresponding AQI levels

  • Charkhi Dadri 364
  • Bhiwadi 332
  • Ballabgarh 308
  • Delhi 345
  • Dharuhera 393
  • Fatehabad 307
  • Ghaziabad 307
  • Gorakhpur 330
  • Gurugram 311
  • Jind 386
  • Nandesari 303
  • Narnaul 370
  • Rohtak 350
  • Sirsa 330
  • Yamuna Nagar 345
22 Oct 2025, 08:45:51 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: Smog blankets Dhaula Kuan in Delhi | Watch

22 Oct 2025, 08:15:46 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: Punjab's Jalandhar reports AQI in poor range

On Wednesday morning, Punjab's Jalandhar recorded an AQI of 250, as per CPCB.

22 Oct 2025, 08:13:20 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: Visuals from near AIIMS as AQI continues to hover in very poor category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi at was recorded to be 342 at 8:10 AM, which falls in the 'very Poor' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

22 Oct 2025, 07:54:05 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: Mumbai's Bandra records ‘poor’ air quality

While Mumbai city recorded air quality in moderate range on Wednesday, Bandra was engulfed in a thick layer of smog as AQI touched 300, falling in 'poor' category, as per CPCB.

22 Oct 2025, 07:50:32 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: Delhi records worst post-Diwali air quality in 4 years

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its worst post-Diwali air quality in the last four years as pollution levels surged sharply on Diwali night, PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 675, PTI reported.

22 Oct 2025, 07:33:39 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: ITO sees hazy morning, records AQI in very poor range | Watch

The ITO region in Delhi recorded an AQI of 361 on October 22, which falls in very poor range.

22 Oct 2025, 07:28:06 AM IST

AQI today LIVE: Mumbai records AQI in ‘moderate’ range

Mumbai, the financial capital, recorded an AQI of 145 on Wednesday at 7:15 AM.

