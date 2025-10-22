AQI today LIVE Updates: Not Delhi, this Haryana's city records worst air quality; full list of polluted cities here

AQI today LIVE Updates: Delhi and several other cities across India continue to grapple with 'very poor' air quality on Wednesday, October 22. Although national capital always takes the limelight for deteriorating air quality around Diwali, but Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that there are a number of cities more polluted than the capital city.

Ranking highest on the scale of worst air quality is Haryana's Dharuhera with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 393, missing the ‘severe’ mark just by 7 points. On an AQI scale of 500, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor,” between 301 and 400 falls in the "very poor" category and those above 401 are "severe".

Delhi AQI

Delhi residents continue to breathe in the polluted toxic air on the second days after Diwali as the capital city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 345 at 7:10 AM. Out of 39 monitoring stations in the national capital, a total of 35 reported air quality in the "very poor" range. Places worst impacted with extremely high pollution levels are Ashok Vihar, Bawana and Dilshad Garden. Meanwhile, DTU, IGI Airport and Lodhi Road stations recorded best air quality in the city that fell in the “poor” range.

List of most polluted cities across India

Given below is the list of most polluted cities across India with their corresponding AQI levels