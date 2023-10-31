Despite a comprehensive 15-point winter action plan aimed at curbing the escalating pollution levels, the national capital's air quality remained 'very poor' for the fourth straight day as the pollution levels entered the 'severe' zone in parts of the city, according to SAFAR data at 6 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 327 at 6 am, according to SAFAR-India. In the national capital, Delhi and its surrounding areas are currently grappling with a range of air quality conditions. Pusa and Lodhi Road recorded AQI levels of 300 and 306, respectively, both categorized as 'very poor.'

Delhi University recorded an AQI of 388, signalling 'very poor' air quality, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 329, also in the 'very poor' range. Noida and Mathura Road recorded with AQI levels of 375 and 330, respectively. Ayanagar and IIT Delhi, with AQIs of 307 and 320. Gurugram, in comparison, has a comparatively lower AQI of 249, indicating 'poor' air quality. However, Dhirpur recorded an AQI OF 404, falling into 'severe'.

Whereas, The air quality in Mumbai continues to remain ‘moderate’ with AQI at 120, as per SAFAR 6:00 am data.

The air quality in different parts of Mumbai varied on Tuesday.

In Borivali, the AQI stands at a relatively moderate level of 121. However, in Malad, the AQI is recorded at 160.

In contrast, Bhandup and Navi Mumbai have AQI levels of 107 and 118, respectively. On the other hand, Colaba and Mazgaon recorded AQI levels of 184 and 155.

An AQI ranging from zero to 50 is classified as 'good,' 51 to 100 falls under the 'satisfactory' range, 101 to 200 is labelled as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is designated as 'very poor,' and an AQI in the range of 401 to 500 is categorized as 'severe.'

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has pinpointed 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi, including areas such as Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangir Puri, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka.

To tackle the pollution concerns in these areas, each hotspot has been assigned a deputy commissioner as a nodal officer who will oversee and coordinate actions to address pollution sources. The primary focus of these efforts will be on identifying and mitigating road dust-related issues in the designated hotspots.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the next 15 days are very important, and, “we are preparing for them...All the industrial units in Delhi have been shifted from polluted fuel to natural gas."

"We have formed teams to monitor if anyone is using polluted fuel... The 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign is voluntary... I appeal to the people of Delhi to turn off their vehicle's engine when there is a red signal," Rai added as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, Rai said that the situation in Delhi in the current year is better than the previous year. Delhi Minister said, “Pollution levels are rising in Delhi and across North India, but the situation in Delhi is better as compared to the previous year. We are working on the 15-point winter action plan. The pollution in Delhi comes from across the NCR. So, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan should also work actively like Delhi."

Earlier on Sunday, Punjab reported 1,068 farm fires on Sunday, the highest in a single day in the current harvesting season as paddy growers continue to burn crop residue.

(With inputs from ANI)

