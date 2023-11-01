The pollution level in the capital city Delhi continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day with overall AQI currently at 336, according to SAFAR data at 7:30 am.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 336 with some areas also reporting AQI touching to ‘severe’ category. As per Central Pollution Control Board data at 7:30 am, AQI recorded in Wazirpur was 422, while 405 in Rohini, 424 in Anand Vihar. As per SAFAR, Pusa and Lodhi Road recorded AQI levels of 311 and 317, respectively, both categorized as ‘very poor’. Also Read: Delhi pollution: Only CNG, electric, BS-VI buses allowed to ply between Delhi, NCR from today | Details here Delhi University recorded an AQI of 391, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 339, Noida at 357, IIT Delhi at 329, Gurugram at 323, all in the 'very poor' range.

On the other hand, the air quality in Mumbai continued to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with AQI at 132, as per SAFAR 7:30 am data. The air quality in different parts of Mumbai varied where in Malad, the AQI stood at 198, 199 in Worli, 148 in Mazgaon, 150 in Navi Mumbai. Areas like Andheri, Bhandup, Borivali recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality with AQI at 64, 89, and 81 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With the worsening air quality, doctors in Delhi are alerting patients and telling them measures in order to safeguard their health. While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Subhash Giri, Director, Lady Harding Medical College said, “These days we are getting a lot of patients due to pollution and it affects lung conditions. Pollution is also causing effects on our neuropsychiatric behaviour. Long-term pollution causes dementia. Overall every system of our body is affected due to pollution. We used to have roughly 10-15 patients in our emergency earlier, but now the patients have increased to around 40."