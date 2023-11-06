Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  AQI watch: Delhi at 436; here are the worst-hit cities today, in charts

AQI watch: Delhi at 436; here are the worst-hit cities today, in charts

Tanay Sukumar , Shuja Asrar

  • Bhiwadi in Haryana recorded the worst AQI in the country on Monday morning, at 459

Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit. (Photo: PTI)

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region stayed in the “very poor" and “severe" zone on Monday morning. Of the 10 cities with the worst air quality at 11 am, four were in Haryana, and five were in Uttar Pradesh. The national capital, Delhi, recorded a slight improvement in its air quality since Sunday, with the 24-hour average AQI declining to 436 at 11 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region stayed in the “very poor" and “severe" zone on Monday morning. Of the 10 cities with the worst air quality at 11 am, four were in Haryana, and five were in Uttar Pradesh. The national capital, Delhi, recorded a slight improvement in its air quality since Sunday, with the 24-hour average AQI declining to 436 at 11 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

But that’s no respite since any AQI value of over 400 is said to be “severe", and according to the CPCB, can affect healthy people as well, while seriously impacting those with existing diseases.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

But that’s no respite since any AQI value of over 400 is said to be “severe", and according to the CPCB, can affect healthy people as well, while seriously impacting those with existing diseases.

For several days leading up to this, Delhi's air quality had consistently languished in the 'very poor' category, before turning "severe" on Friday, 3 November, for the first time this season. Bhiwadi in Haryana recorded the worst AQI in the country on Monday morning, at 459.

The number of stubble burning incidents, a key factor behind the pollution at this time of the year, reached this year's record of 3,230 on 5 November in Punjab, up sharply from the previous high of 1,921 on 1 November. Haryana and Uttar Pradesh recorded 109 and 64 such incidents on 5 November.

The sharp increase in stubble burning incidents after 28 October has been instrumental in the worsening of the air quality in the region.

The Mint AQI tracker relies on the data released every hour by the CPCB, which in turn uses the data collected from several monitoring stations across the country. The AQI for a city is the average of the figure recorded at all stations in that city.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 12:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.