AQI worsens again; Delhi air ‘severe’, Greater Noida at 474
Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded the worst AQI in the country on Wednesday morning, while Delhi’s 24-hour average was recorded at 424 at 11 am
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi fell back in the “severe" zone on Wednesday morning after staying “very poor" for several hours the previous day. Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Fatehabad in Haryana recorded the worst AQI in the country on Wednesday morning, at 474 and 442, respectively.