‘I am Muslim’: AR Rahman blames religion for career slowdown; Kangana Ranaut, BJP, VHP react to Jai Ho singer

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman sparked a flurry of political reactions after he suggested that he got lesser work in recent years possibly due to a “power shift” within the Hindi film industry which could be linked to a “communal thing.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly reacted to this statement made during an interview to the BBC Asian Network. Describing how he heard about projects through “Chinese whispers," the 59-year-old said, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face."

Suggesting that religion played a role in the career slowdown he experienced in the past eight years, the Slumdog Millionaire music composer said, Hanz Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu" adding, “I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things.”

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reacts Dismissing AR Rahman's remarks that his religion played a role in his career slowdown, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “AR Rahman is not getting support in the film music industry because of being Muslim is absolutely false. The country has supported and received him as the number one music director in the country,” ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

Calling the statement incorrect and unfortunate, the Minister of Mines said, “The people of the country have never seen Rahman through the lens of religion,” he added, calling it “unfortunate that he has made a comment on religion.”

VHP slams Rahman The VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal slammed the composer for linking his lack of work to communal reasons and said, “It seems that AR Rahman too has become a leader of the faction whose leader was once former Vice President Hamid Ansari.”

Comparing him to former Vice President, he added, “Hamid Ansari availed benefits for 10 years and held Constitutional posts. While retiring, he pulled down India.” Criticising AR Rahman, he said, "Instead of looking within himself, that's why he is not getting work, he is badmouthing the system and defaming the entire industry. What does he want to prove?”

Blasting at Jai Ho singer, Vinod Bansal said such petty statements can be made by a politician, it does not suit an artist. “He was once a Hindu himself. Why did he convert to Islam? Do 'gharwapasi' now. Maybe you will start getting work once again,” ANI quoted Bansal as saying.

Kangana Ranaut targets AR Rahman BJP's MP from Himachal's Mandi Kangana Ranaut launched a scathing attack at the composer and in an Instagram story stated, "Dear AR Rahman, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film."

