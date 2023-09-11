AR Rahman concert row: Cops say bigger crowd than expected thronged venue. Top developments2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST
A.R. Rahman will address grievances from audience members who were affected by the mismanagement of his recent concert in Chennai. Ticket costs may be refunded.
Top musician AR Rahman today said he would respond to the grievances of his audience who said they suffered because his September 10 concert was "mismanaged", and indicated that the ticket cost would be refunded.
ACTC Events, which managed the show, also responded on the social media platform.
"Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable (sic). We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam," it said.
Disappointed music lovers had several tales to tell.
People complained of "overcrowding," and the event being "shabbily organised." "It was a waste of money," a disappointed woman said.
An angry music lover complained she had paid ₹30,000 to enjoy the concert with her family and alleged that children were badly manhandled.
Many said it took hours for them to reach the venue but still could not get access due to overcrowding and mismanagement of the entire event.
"...pretty horrible -- not safe for children, could hear them crying and not safe for women at all," another fan was heard saying on a video. An angry man was seen tearing the tickets. Another video showed children crying while people were jostling with each other to enter the venue. "It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu (Can't forget). A performer in the stage can't never see what's happening at other areas just watch it," a social media post from a user "@NavzTweet" on X said.